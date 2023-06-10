Sukhvinder Sukhu assures adequate funding to police dept

Emphasising on the importance of reforms in the police department, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured adequate funding for modernisation and staff enhancement to improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police force.

Sukhu inaugurated the residential building of the police department at Solan, virtually from his official residence Oak Over. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government also aims to ensure quality work in constructing government buildings and efforts are underway in this direction, said the chief minister after inaugurating the residential building of the police department at Solan, virtually from his official residence Oak Over.

He also released a coffee table book ‘Experience the Waters of Himachal’ published by the police department. The book highlights the 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship held in Androli in Una district from March 2-6 this year. It showcases the picturesque water bodies of Himachal Pradesh and aims to promote water sports in the State.

Health and family welfare minister, Dhani Ram Shandil and Chief parliamentary secretary, Sunder Singh Thakur were virtually connected on the occasion from Kullu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director general of police, Sanjay Kundu welcomed the chief minister and provided an overview of the various activities undertaken by the police department.

Industries minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan, revenue minister, Jagat Singh Negi, chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Raghubir Singh Bali, MLAs Harish Janartha and Vinod Sultanpuri, ADGP (Vigilance), Satwant Atwal, ADGP (Law and Order), Abhishek Trivedi and other senior officers of the police department were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON