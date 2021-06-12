Summer break in Chandigarh’s govt schools to end on June 15

The summer vacations for government schools, which were supposed to end on June 8 and were later extended, will now end on June 15.

A letter in this regard was sent by the district education officer (DEO) to all government and government-aided school principals and heads on Friday.

As per the letter, schools will open for all teaching and non-teaching staff, but classes will be held online. School timings will be from 8:30am to 1:30pm. The admission process in government schools will also resume from June 15.

The extra summer vacation holidays will be adjusted with the second Saturday holidays up to October. Senior officials of the education department confirmed that a system to start offline classes for students was being worked upon, and like last year the board classes will be called first followed by junior classes.