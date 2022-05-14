Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended

Taking note of teachers’ concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools.

“Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said Palika Arora, director, school education (DSE), Chandigarh.

According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation. But teachers will have to return to work on June 29.

Thereafter, the second Saturday of every month will be a holiday, and two local holidays for Raksha Bandhan and Karwa Chauth will also be given.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Chandigarh government teachers had met Garg on Thursday with the request to extend the summer vacations in view of the blistering weather conditions.

On May 4, the UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union had written to Arora to change the working hours of schools as done in Punjab and Haryana.

The Union ministry of education had also recently issued guidelines regarding precautions to be observed by schools to combat the heatwave in which it was suggested that school timings be modified and the number of hours per day be reduced. Sports activities and other outdoor activities, which expose children to sunlight, must also be scheduled in early morning.

Meanwhile, due to delayed CBSE exams, which will conclude on May 24 for Class 10 and on June 15 for Class 12, private schools in the city have planned their summer vacations only after mid-June. At government schools, while no classes will be held in view of the vacations, exams will continue as per schedule.