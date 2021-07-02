Sunday curfew lifted in Mohali

The district administration has cancelled the Sunday curfew, and allowed all shops and restaurants to open from 5am to 7pm.

However, night curfew will continue from 8pm to 5am.

Bars, pubs and taverns have been allowed to open at 50% capacity if the employees have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Universities, skill development centres and coaching institutes have also been allowed to open with the same condition for their teachers, staff and students.