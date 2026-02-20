Sunder Nagar Road incident: Bike-borne masked men rob bizman, wife of jewellery at gunpoint

Three masked motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a hosiery businessman and his wife at gunpoint, looting gold jewellery worth lakhs on Sunder Nagar main road on Wednesday night. After committing the robbery, the accused fled the spot while waving their weapons and issuing threats. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by Navratna Surana, a resident of Sunder Nagar who runs a hosiery shop on the same road, the incident occurred around 10.15pm when he and his wife were returning home on a scooter after paying obeisance at a temple.

Three youths riding a black motorcycle overtook them and blocked their path, the trader told police. “CCTV footage shows that two of the accused got off the motorcycle and intercepted the couple,” said a police officer.

“The assailants brandished weapons, including a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon, and forcibly removed the gold ornaments worn by Surana’s wife. When the couple resisted, they were manhandled. The entire incident lasted around 30 seconds,” he added.

After committing the robbery, the accused fled the spot while waving their weapons and issuing threats. On receiving information, Daresi police reached the spot and examined the area.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified persons. “Special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused,” Singh added.