Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sunil Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board
chandigarh news

Sunil Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board

The Punjab governor has appointed Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the board with immediate effect for a three-year term
The Punjab government has appointed former Canara Bank director Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board for a three-year term. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has appointed former Canara Bank director Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board for a three-year term.

In a notification, issued on July 11, planning department principal secretary Vikas Pamap said the Punjab governor had appointed Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the board with immediate effect.

Sunil Gupta, who has 32 years of experience as a chartered accountant, has held the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary at the Chandigarh chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . He is a member of the Chandigarh University governing body; former president of the Aggarwal Sabha, Panchkula; former Chandigarh Club director; Punjab Judo Association treasurer; and Panchkula Welfare Trust (charitable diagnostic centre) chairperson.

Trident Group chairperson Rajinder Gupta will also be serving as vice-chairperson of the board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP