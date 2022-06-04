Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunil Jakhar says Congress may soon lose Oppn status, needs to look within

Sunil Jakhar who recently moved on to the saffron camp from the Congress said the grand old party needed to introspect about why experienced leaders were moving away from it.
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar talks to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

As senior Congress leaders and former ministers in Punjab switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, veteran politician Sunil Jakhar who recently moved on to the saffron camp said the grand old party needed to introspect about why experienced leaders were moving away. He further said that if the Congress failed to pledge their allegiance to the country and work on its drawbacks, it might even lose the status of being an Opposition.

“The Congress should see why such experienced leaders and workers are leaving the party. If they can't pledge their allegiance to the country and remove the drawbacks of the party, they might even lose the status of being an Opposition,” Jakhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

Earlier in the day, four Congress leaders -- Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar – joined the BJP in Chandigarh.

Besides, former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Dhillon and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh joined the saffron party in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jakhar.

After the event, Balbir Singh Sidhu also expressed his disappointed with the Congress. He said he had been with the grand old party since he was aged around 30 years and now, switched camp at the age of 60.

“I have been in Congress since I was 30-32 years. Now, I am 60-year-old, worked with all my blood and sweat for the party, but the Congress doesn't identify its workers. The way (PM Narendra) Modi and (Union home minister) Amit Shah work, they give credit to their workers,” he said. 

