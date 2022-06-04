4 former Punjab Congress ministers to join BJP in Amit Shah’s presence
In a major setback to the Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sundar Sham Arora are set to join the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Panchkula on Saturday.
Before inaugurating the 4th Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula in the evening, Shah will chair a meeting of Punjab BJP workers and will be at the party headquarters in Chandigarh for three hours.
Former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Singh Dhillon and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Bathinda Sarup Chand Singla are also set to join the BJP in the presence of Shah.
Sitting mayor of the Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is brother of Balbir Singh Sidhu is also reportedly joining the saffron party.
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar, who had recently joined the BJP, shared a video of the former ministers sitting with him in Panchkula. The BJP’s Sikh face, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is also seen at the meeting along with BJP leader Arvind Khanna.
The induction of the four senior leaders of the Punjab Congress into the BJP is being seen as a big shot in the arm for the BJP as all of them are grassroots leaders with a strong connect with workers.
While Verka is the Dalit face of the Congress, Arora is the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sidhu and Kangar are Jat-Sikh leaders.
Jakhar will be hosting Shah for dinner at his Panchkula residence.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
