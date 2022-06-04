Sunil Jakhar says Congress may soon lose Oppn status, needs to look within
- Sunil Jakhar who recently moved on to the saffron camp from the Congress said the grand old party needed to introspect about why experienced leaders were moving away from it.
As senior Congress leaders and former ministers in Punjab switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, veteran politician Sunil Jakhar who recently moved on to the saffron camp said the grand old party needed to introspect about why experienced leaders were moving away. He further said that if the Congress failed to pledge their allegiance to the country and work on its drawbacks, it might even lose the status of being an Opposition.
“The Congress should see why such experienced leaders and workers are leaving the party. If they can't pledge their allegiance to the country and remove the drawbacks of the party, they might even lose the status of being an Opposition,” Jakhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, four Congress leaders -- Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar – joined the BJP in Chandigarh.
Besides, former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Dhillon and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh joined the saffron party in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jakhar.
After the event, Balbir Singh Sidhu also expressed his disappointed with the Congress. He said he had been with the grand old party since he was aged around 30 years and now, switched camp at the age of 60.
“I have been in Congress since I was 30-32 years. Now, I am 60-year-old, worked with all my blood and sweat for the party, but the Congress doesn't identify its workers. The way (PM Narendra) Modi and (Union home minister) Amit Shah work, they give credit to their workers,” he said.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
