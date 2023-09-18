Sunil Jakhar slams Punjab govt over law and order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

During to his visit to Jalandhar on Sunday, Jakhar said, “The broad daylight murders, robberies and snatchings stand testimony to the failure of the state government in ensuring law and order in Punjab.”

He added that gangsters are calling the shots from inside the jail and running key affairs in Punjab.

“The state government has also completely failed to meet its promise of eradicating the drug problem,” said Jakhar.

He said the ruling AAP has come to power by befooling people and making false promises in the name of change in Punjab.

“Not an iota of change has come in the state after the AAP came into power. In fact, the situation has only deteriorated,” he said.

