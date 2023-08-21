Chandigarh: Sunny, Mehak bag top honours in wrestling tournament

Sunny and Mehak grabbed top honours in the boys’ and girls’ 57 kg category, respectively, during the Junior Boys and Girls Wrestling Tournament organised by Chandigarh sports department at the Sports Complex, Manimajra.

Winners of the Chandigarh Junior Wrestling Tournament at the Sports Complex on Manimajra on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the boys’ 60 kg category, Parmod was the winner and Shiyang was the champion in the boys’ 65 kg category.

Vijay was triumphant in boys’ 74 kg event and Rohan Antil emerged victorious in the boys’ 92 kg category.

Kapil Bhanot walked away with the title in the boys’ 125 kg category.

In the girls events, Kezia won the 48 kg category and Komal bagged the 53 kg category title. Gaurika came out on top in the 63 kg category.