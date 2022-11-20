Sunrays: Miracle of a transformed heart

Who am I? Where did I come from? Where am I going? Why am I here? These are questions that have passed our minds at one point or the other. After all, all of us yearn to find the purpose of our lives.

These profound questions are answered by Sathya Sai Baba, who says that every human being is an infinitesimal part of God. Each atma (soul) is a part of the Supreme Soul (paramatma). Once somebody asked him, “Are you God?” Baba replied, “Yes, and so are you! The difference is that I know it, but you do not.”

He said, “When the sun rises and shines, not all the lotus buds in the lakes and ponds bloom. Only those that are ready, do. The rest have to bide their time. But, all are destined to bloom, as all of them have to fulfil their destiny.”

Just as our children came from us, and we came from our parents and our parents came from our grandparents, who in turn came from our great grandparents… and so on, till the family tree traces back the first man created by God. So, we are children of God! The realisation is overwhelming, empowering and humbling at the same time.

Baba explained the purpose of creation as ‘Ekoham Bahusyam’ (I am one, I will be many). God separated Himself, from Himself so that He could love Himself. The Lord created man in His own likeness, so that He could love him. Isn’t this exactly why we procreate? We have children and we love them. When they learn to walk, we feel like a part of us is walking outside our body. And that is how God feels as well. He made us. We are His children and we are a part of Him! When our children do something nice, we feel happy and proud. Similarly, knowing that I am the child of God, I yearn to make Him proud of me, so I strive to be the best version of myself.

Humans are the jewel in the crown of God’s creation. Humans are blessed with the faculties of knowledge and the power of discrimination between right and wrong. Baba says that life is a journey from me to Him. He explained that devotion is not a uniform worn on festivals or special occasions. Devotion is a way of life that happens only with the transformation of the human heart.

One of the most powerful teachings of Baba, which is very dear to my heart is: “If you do everything with the awareness that God is listening to me and watching me all the time, he is privy to my innermost thoughts, then you shall never do anything wrong!” This is not just living in the awareness of God. This is living with God.

The Sri Sathya Sai University at Puttaparthi offers free education from school to postgraduate level. Both our children have studied there for two years each. Two state of the art hospitals offer free treatment to the underprivileged, whom Baba referred to as Daridra-Narayans. The best part is that these hospitals do not have billing section. Some of the best doctors of the world offer seva here.The Sai Ganga Water Project supplies clean drinking water to a few hundred villages and over 1,500 highly qualified professionals, educators, technologists, trainers and experts from across the world create educational content for schoolchildren under the Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini, is shared on the Prime Minister’s Diksha portal, free of cost.

All of these volunteers provide these services selflessly for the lesser fortunate. As we gear up for Baba’s birthday on November 23, let’s appreciate His biggest miracle, the transformation of the human heart!

priyatandon65@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor