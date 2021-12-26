Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Supervisor of private firm held for assault on Chandigarh MC officials
chandigarh news

Supervisor of private firm held for assault on Chandigarh MC officials

The supervisor of the private firm tasked with carpeting of the road dividing Sector 55 and 56 allegedly assaulted an executive engineer and sub-divisional engineer when they went inspect the work
The officials of Chandigarh MC had asked the supervisor of the private firm to give them the premix samples and petrol for testing purposes. (Getty Images)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 04:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A supervisor of a private firm tasked with carpeting of the road dividing Sector 55 and 56 has been arrested for allegedly manhandling an executive engineer (XEN) and sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s buildings and road (B&R) department.

SDE Jagdeep Singh, in his complaint, alleged that Mahendra Singh Kalra, a supervisor with Bindra associates private limited, had misbehaved with him and XEN Ajay Kumar Garg when they had gone see the progress of the carpeting work on December 24. He alleged that Kalra also manhandled Garg.

The SDE said that XEN Garg had asked Kalra for premix samples and petrol for testing purposes. Instead of providing it to the official, Kalra allegedly started manhandling and misbehaving with Garg. Kalra humiliated both government officials and even stopped them doing their duty which is matter of serious concern. The SDE alleged that Kalra even tore Garg’s clothes.

Acting on his complaint, police has registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

RELATED STORIES

Kalra accuses MC employees of assaulting him

After the case was registered against him, Kalra told police that the XEN and SDE, along with the employees of the MC, had attacked him. He alleged that Garg had slapped him multiple times and hit him in the stomach while Jagdeep tried to hit him with a shovel lying close by.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP