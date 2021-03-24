Supplementary chargesheet against Parra an afterthought: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday refuted allegations levelled in National Investigation Agency’s supplementary chargesheet against the party’s youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

The party’s additional spokesperson Najmu Saqib said Parra was being victimised for standing by and fiercely advocating the PDP’s political agenda and that the charges were a ‘pernicious attempt to muzzle voices of Kashmir’.“A through-and-through democrat who dedicated his life to strengthening the cause of the mainstream in Jammu and Kashmir, Parra is being punished for some thing he should be appreciated for,” Saqib said.

“We strongly believe that none of these frivolous charges will stand judicial scrutiny and Parra will eventually get justice,” Saqib said. The NIA filed had a supplementary chargesheet against Parra and two others for their alleged links to terror cases involving Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naveed Babu. In 2020, suspended Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh was arrested in connection with the same case.In its charge sheet, filed in the Jammu special court, the agency has alleged that Parra, a close aide of J&K former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was a crucial player in sustaining the ‘political-separatist-terrorist’ nexus in the Union territory, apart from financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, the party’s Jammu spokesperson Firdous Tak said party leaders were being targeted by different agencies and were being forced to join BJP’s shadow organisation, Apni Party. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Tak said the PDP was continuing to resist the undemocratic and unconstitutional onslaught on Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the different political parties to unite against the unconstitutional onslaught.

“PDP is ready to get consumed in its struggle to represent aspirations of people of erstwhile state instead of succumbing to the designs of the ruling BJP,” he said.