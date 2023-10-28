Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supply hit, onion prices up 50% in a week in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 28, 2023 06:44 AM IST

In Ludhiana, the retail price of onion stood at ₹60 per kg on Thursday. It was ₹80 per kg in Sangrur, ₹70 per kg in Patiala and more than ₹60 per kg in Amritsar

The retail prices of onion have doubled in the state over the past few days. It is the shortage in supply that is being blamed for price hike. From 30 per kg on Monday, retail prices of the onion, on Thursday, crossed 65 per kg in major cities of the state.

As per experts, there was a delay in the arrival of onion in vegetable markets of Maharashtra from where it is supplied to other states. Maharashtra is the biggest onion producing state in the country. (File)

In big retail outlets, the price has already gone past 70 per kg. In the beginning of the month, the average retail price of onion was only 25 per kg.

In Ludhiana, the retail price of onion stood at 60 per kg on Thursday. It was 80 per kg in Sangrur, 70 per kg in Patiala and more than 60 per kg in Amritsar.

Onion traders in the state said the wholesale price of onion was between 5,000 to 5,500 per quintal on Thursday against 3,500 per quintal, last week.

As per the price monitoring division of the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the current average retail price of onion was 48.23 per kg while it was 36.32 per kg, last week.

As per experts, there was a delay in the arrival of onion in vegetable markets of Maharashtra from where it is supplied to other states. Maharashtra is the biggest onion producing state in the country.

