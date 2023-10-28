Supply hit, onion prices up 50% in a week in Punjab

The retail prices of onion have doubled in the state over the past few days. It is the shortage in supply that is being blamed for price hike. From ₹30 per kg on Monday, retail prices of the onion, on Thursday, crossed ₹65 per kg in major cities of the state.

As per experts, there was a delay in the arrival of onion in vegetable markets of Maharashtra from where it is supplied to other states. Maharashtra is the biggest onion producing state in the country. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In big retail outlets, the price has already gone past ₹70 per kg. In the beginning of the month, the average retail price of onion was only ₹25 per kg.

In Ludhiana, the retail price of onion stood at ₹60 per kg on Thursday. It was ₹80 per kg in Sangrur, ₹70 per kg in Patiala and more than ₹60 per kg in Amritsar.

Onion traders in the state said the wholesale price of onion was between ₹5,000 to ₹5,500 per quintal on Thursday against ₹3,500 per quintal, last week.

As per the price monitoring division of the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the current average retail price of onion was ₹48.23 per kg while it was ₹36.32 per kg, last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per experts, there was a delay in the arrival of onion in vegetable markets of Maharashtra from where it is supplied to other states. Maharashtra is the biggest onion producing state in the country.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!