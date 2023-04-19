Punjab and Haryana HC: Collegium clears 6 names for permanent judgeship

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of six additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appointment as permanent judges.

A combo photo of additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court; (clockwise from top left) justice Pankaj Jain, justice Vikas Bahl, justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, justice Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), justice Sandeep Moudgil and justice Vikas Suri. (PTI)

The additional judges are Justices Vikas Bahl, Vikas Suri, Sandeep Moudgil, Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), Pankaj Jain and Jasjit Singh Bedi. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, said that since the current two-year term of one of the additional judges is due to expire on May 24, the recommendation may be processed expeditiously by the Centre. The collegium took the decisions in its meeting on April 17.

The high court, as well as both governments, have written for their permanent judgeship, the resolution of the SC collegium said. They were appointed in 2021.