Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana. She is the first woman officer to take charge as the DC of the largest district of the state. She replaces Varinder Sharma.
In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that.
Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate.
She has also served as chairperson of the Patiala improvement trust and chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority. She was also the Tertiary Covid Care In-charge, Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.
Known to be a hard-working and dedicated professional, she did her Masters in Economics from the London School of Economics on the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship from 2007 to 2009.
She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi. She is also the recipient of Director’s Gold Medal for Management at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.
-
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
-
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
