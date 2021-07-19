Sure new Punjab Cong chief Sidhu will break ice with Capt Amarinder: Khaira

A day after he supported chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s decision not to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu until he publicly apologises for his derogatory tweets against him, Bholath MLA and former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday expressed the confidence that the state party leadership would iron out its differences and work towards forming the government again.

“I welcome the appointment of @sherryontopp as the PPCC chief. I’m sure he will break the ice with @capt_amarinder in an honourable manner and work towards forming a Congress government once again to resolve burning issues like sacrilege and Behbal (Kalan police firing) besides ameliorating the lot of the poor,” tweeted Khaira, an Aam Aadmi Party rebel, who returned to the Congress on June 3.

Khaira along with Maur MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Dhaula had returned to the Congress fold just before Capt Amarinder Singh was headed to Delhi to meet the Congress committee looking to resolve infighting in the Punjab unit.

A former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee member, Khaira had quit the AAP and founded the Punjab Ekta Party, while Kamalu and Dhaula are first-time legislators.

Hours before the Congress high command named Sidhu as the new president of the Punjab Congress on Sunday night along with four working presidents, Khaira and the two other new entrants had urged the party leadership not to let Capt Amarinder down as “because of his unrelenting efforts, the party stands well entrenched in Punjab”. “Sidhu was a celebrity and was no doubt an asset to the party, but condemning and critcising his own party and government in public has only created a rift in the cadres and weakened it.”

Gidderbaha legislator (left) Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira congratulating Navjot Singh Sidhu (centre) on his appointment as the Punjab Congress chief in Patiala on Monday. (HT Photo)

Raja Warring, Zira call on Sidhu

Gidderbaha legislator and former Punjab Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira called on Sidhu at his Patiala residence early on Monday to congratulate him on his appointment as the state unit chief.