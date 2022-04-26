Surge in violence: 12 militants killed in Kashmir in last 10 days

The last 10 days have seen s surge in violence across Kashmir, with 12 militants, including some top local and foreign commanders, being killed during encounters with security forces.

Despite security forces managing to keep militants under pressure by launching back-to-back operations, they have managed to carry out attacks on the forces and civilians in different parts of Kashmir this month. Even panchayat members and non-local labourers are being targeted, to create an environment of panic among them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These attacks and killings of militants has come at a time when snow has started melting from the mountains and passes in north Kashmir and there are apprehensions among security agencies on the fresh infiltration. Till now, there have been no major infiltration attempts recorded on the Line of Control.

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh told reporters in Jammu last week that the security situation in UT is far better now compared to the past. “Everyday, successful operations are being carried out against terrorists. Sometimes, terrorists manage to carry out attacks, but those involved are identified and neutralised,” he said.

As per official figures, 61 militants, both locals and foreign, have been killed by security forces in Kashmir this year. In these attacks, 12 security personnel and 10 civilians have lost their lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 24, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. A day earlier, two JeM militants, both Pakistani nationals, were killed in a gunfight with forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. On April 22, two labourers from West Bengal were injured when suspected militants opened fire at them at Nowgam in Srinagar.

On the intervening night of April 21 and 22, three militants, including most wanted LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, were killed in an encounter which continued for two days in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Five security personnel also were injured. Kantroo was one of the longest surviving militants and police termed his killing a big success and said he was involved in a series of attacks on forces personnel and civilians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 18, two railway protection force personnel were attacked by suspected militants at Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir. Both of them succumbed to their injuries.

On April 15, a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected militants at Gosbugh Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. A day earlier, four local LeT militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On April 12, two militants, including a Pakistani member of JeM, were killed in Kulgam district in an encounter.

A senior police officer said that since the beginning of this year, security forces have conducted several successful operations across Kashmir and many top commanders and foreign militants have been killed, bringing down the number of active militants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another officer said that the forces are getting accurate information through human intelligence and electronic devices which has led to the successful operations.

For the last several days, high-level security meets are being held to review the security situation across J&K, especially in Kashmir, prior to the start of the Amarnath yatra which will be attended by a large number of pilgrims.