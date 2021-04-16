Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Randeep Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19
chandigarh news

Randeep Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19

Haryana Congress leader and Bathinda MP tweeted their status, urging those who came in their contact recently to isolate themselves and get tested
By PTI and HTC
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. (HT file photos)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Surjewala, 53, said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self-isolate & take necessary precautions.”

Harsimrat, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive with mild symptoms.

“I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD member of Parliament from Bathinda said.

Harsimrat’s husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP