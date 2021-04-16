Randeep Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Surjewala, 53, said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self-isolate & take necessary precautions.”

Harsimrat, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive with mild symptoms.

“I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD member of Parliament from Bathinda said.

Harsimrat’s husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered.