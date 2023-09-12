News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Surprise check at Panchkula DFSO finds only 3 of 17 staffers present

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 12, 2023 03:36 AM IST

Panchkula city magistrate Rajesh Punia conducted the surprise check on the directions of deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan

A total of 13 employees at District Food and Supply Office (DFSO), Panchkula, were put on notice after they were found missing from duty during a surprise check on Monday.

Soon after taking charge of Panchkula DC on August 21, Sushil Sarwan had issued directions to all employees of DC office to reach work on time at 9 am and that too in only formal clothes (HT File)

Panchkula city magistrate Rajesh Punia conducted the surprise check on the directions of deputy commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan.

Out of 17 employees in the office, only three were present and one was on leave, while the remaining 13 were absent without notice.

Punia reached the office at 9.15 am and waited for the absent employees till 9.30 am, but no one turned up. So the officer issued absentee notices to all 13 employees and sent the complete report to DC for further action.

Soon after taking charge of DC on August 21, Sarwan had issued directions to all employees of DC office to reach work on time at 9 am and that too in only formal clothes.

Sarwan said action will be taken against the employees found absent at DFSO, adding that such surprise checks will be carried out in future also.

