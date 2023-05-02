Ludhiana gas leak: Four survivors discharged from hospital

Four survivors of the gas leak tragedy were on Monday discharged from hospital.

NDRF teams during rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Those who were discharged include Gaurav Goyal, Nitin, Rajesh Kumar and Ruby Devi.

According to Dr Shelly, medical superintendent of Mohandas Oswal Hospital, Rubi Devi tested positive for Covid-19 and has been shifted to home isolation after she recuperated from the impact of the gas leak.

Kavita Devi, wife of Rajesh Kumar, said “He was doing uncontrollable hand movements as gas had affected his brain functioning. My two sons were so scared that they had to be shifted to relatives place to avoid further trauma.”

Gaurav, the first one to faint as per eyewitnesses, survived the tragedy and was admitted to the civil hospital. He was not informed about the three deaths in his house as a sudden trauma could have worsened his critical condition at that point of time.

“I fully regained my senses early morning on Monday. My relatives who were there to see me informed that my mother, brother and sister-in-law has passed away due the gas leakage,” he said.