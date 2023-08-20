Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sushil Sarwan is new Panchkula deputy commissioner

Sushil Sarwan is new Panchkula deputy commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 20, 2023 04:52 AM IST

Sushil Sarwan was previously holding charge of multiple Haryana government departments, including employment and skill development, as director

Sushil Sarwan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Panchkula.

Sushil Sarwan is a 2012-batch IAS officer. (HT Photo)

Sarwan was previously holding charge of multiple departments, including employment and skill development, as director.

He replaces Priyanka Soni, who had taken charge as Panchkula DC in April this year. She has been posted as director and special secretary, medical education and research, Haryana.

The Panchkula DC will also hold the charge of chief administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ias officer deputy commissioner panchkula
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP