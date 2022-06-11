Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspected IED found in Baramulla, destroyed

Security personnel deployed at Srinagar-Baramulla national highway after a suspected improvised explosive device was found along the roadside, at Putkha area of Sopore, in Baramulla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces on Saturday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said here.

They said that an army dog detected a mysterious object on the side of the highway under scrap at Potkha area of Sopore.

Station house officer Bilal Ahmad said the object was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

“The object was not visible and whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or not will be known after the forensic examination. We only ignited the object and destroyed it,” he added.

Traffic movement was suspended on the highway for some time till the object was destroyed.

