Suspected to be gangster’s friend, ambulance driver assaulted outside hospital in Ludhiana

An ambulance driver was assaulted by a group of 12 miscreants outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who are rivals of Sagar Neutron, forced him to abuse the gangster on camera as they suspected him to be his friend.

When the ambulance driver refused to abuse the gangster, the accused thrashed him and recorded the incident on their mobile phones, which they posted on Instagram.

The Division number 8 police filed an FIR against Kamal and Kunal Sharma alias Kambi, while their 10 aides are yet to be identified.

The victim Sukhdeep Singh, 25, of Vijay Nagar of Haibowal Kalan was rushed to DMCH by onlookers.

The victim said that he was present outside the DMCH on Tuesday when at least 12 assailants thrashed him. He identified two of them as Kamal and Kunal. The accused questioned him about his union with Sagar and also forced him to abuse the gangster on camera as they were capturing his video. When he refused, the accused thrashed him and recorded a video.

Sub-inspector Vijay Chaudhary, SHO at Division number 8 police station, said that the police have lodged an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention), 506 (criminal conspiracy), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common object) of the IPC against the accused.

The SHO said that Sagar is already facing trial in multiple cases and currently he is lodged in Jail. The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.