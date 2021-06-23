Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspecting infidelity, cab driver kills wife in Mohali

The accused kept his wife’s body in the almirah after strangulating her to death and fled, but he was arrested hours later
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Police said the accused is an alcoholic who used to suspect the woman’s fidelity and they had verbal spats daily. (Getty Images)

Suspecting her fidelity, a man strangulated his 30-year-old wife to death at their rented accommodation in Lalru Mandi in the wee hours of Tuesday. He kept her body in the almirah before fleeing, but was arrested hours later.

The accused has been identified as Jasbir Singh, who is a private cab driver and belongs to Patiala. The victim, Rama Rani, was a homemaker. The couple has two minor daughters.

Station house officer (SHO) Bhinder Singh Khangura said the incident happened around 3am on Tuesday. The accused, who is an alcoholic, used to suspect the woman’s fidelity and the couple had verbal spats daily, he said.

However, this time the argument turned violent and he strangulated her. During the incident, the younger daughter was sleeping, while the elder daughter was at a relative’s house, said the SHO.

After a few hours, the accused called his in-laws, who stay in Lalru, and told them to come to his house as Rama and he had to visit some place.

“When the woman’s parents reached there, they found her body inside an almirah and informed police. We arrested the accused from the old bus stand in Lalru, from where he was trying to flee to Delhi,” said the SHO.

The accused allegedly confessed that he killed his wife as she used to threaten to leave him and marry someone else. A case of murder has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and he will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Past cases in tricity

February 2021: A 35-year-old man killed his wife following a heated argument at their rented house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He later died in a road mishap

September 2020: A 42-year-old government teacher killed his wife, also a government teacher, at their house in Sector 23, Chandigarh

October 2020: Suspecting infidelity, a 46-year-old man killed his wife at their house in Dhakoli, Zirakpur

January 2020: A 21-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife at Rajiv Colony, Sector 16, Panchkula. He suspected she was having an affair

