Suspecting infidelity, man stabs woman to death at Mohali hotel

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 31-year-old man belonging to Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar at a hotel in Phase-1, Mohali, Wednesday late evening, on suspicion of infidelity. Police taking the body to the mortuary on Thursday. (HT File)

Police said the victim, identified as Sunita, also hails from SBS Nagar and had been staying with the accused, Sunil Kumar, and a four-year-old boy in the hotel for two days.

The couple had booked the room on June 18 claiming to be husband and wife, but police are yet to ascertain if they were live-in partners or married.

Police said that the victim has a child from her first marriage as well and had got into a relationship with the accused about four years ago. The duo has a four-year-old son, who was accompanying them at the hotel. Police are yet to establish if the child had witnessed the crime.

“The victim stayed with her child and family at her native village Sultanpur while the accused worked as an AC repairman and lived in a rented accommodation on Mohali with three housemates. The victim used to visit him frequently,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal.

The DSP added that the accused suspected her of infidelity and thus executed the crime by stabbing her in the neck with a knife. The knife was recovered from the crime scene.

Police said the accused left the hotel around 11pm, Wednesday, on his bike, taking the child along.

Next morning around 9.30am, two cleaners entered the room, which was bolted from outside, and found the woman lying on the bed in a pool of blood. The hotel staff then informed the police.

The accused, meanwhile, surrendered before Garhshankar police in Hoshiarpur, from where he was taken into the custody of Mohali police. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-1 police station

The accused was identified with the help of the Aadhar card that he had submitted at the hotel during room booking.

The deceased is survived by her two children, mother and four sisters. According to sources, the victim had attempted suicide earlier this month.

The gruesome murder comes 12 days after a stalker hacked a 32-year-old woman to death with a sword in broad daylight on a busy street in Phase 5, Mohali, on June 8. The victim, Baljinder Kaur, 32, and the accused, Sukhchain Singh, 36, knew each other for the past four years but she had recently rejected his marriage proposal, which spurred him to attack her.