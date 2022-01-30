Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suspended Punjab Police constable held for stealing purse from car in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Suspended Punjab Police constable held for stealing purse from car in Chandigarh

A suspended Punjab Police constable, who was arrested for stealing a purse from a car after smashing its window in Sector 10, Chandigarh, was sent to a two-day police remand
The suspended Punjab Police constable smashed the window of a car parked in Sector 10, Chandigarh, and stole a purse. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A suspended Punjab Police constable, who was arrested for stealing valuables from a car after smashing its window in Sector 10, was sent to a two-day police remand on Sunday.

The accused, Nitin Kumar, 37, a resident of Manimajra, had been under suspension for remaining absent from duty. In his complaint, Karamjit Singh of Delhi, said his wife had gone to a restaurant in Sector 10 on January 26, and had parked the vehicle behind the coal depot.

However, when she returned, she saw that a window of her car had been broken, and her purse, which contained an Aadhaar card, Pan Card, Airpods, an ATM card and cash, was missing. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. So far, the police have recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from the accused.

Chandigarh superintendent of police Ketan Bansal said more recoveries are expected from Nitin. Since November 2021, valuables have been stolen from 15 vehicles after smashing their windows.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP