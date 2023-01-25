Suspense prevails over Navjot Sidhu’s release

Even though the premature release of Navjot Singh Sidhu from Patiala central jail is uncertain, his supporters have geared up for grand welcome of the cricketer turned politician. As of now there is no official confirmation about the release of former state Congress chief Sidhu, his supporters have made preparations for his welcome. Sidhu is in jail since May 21 last year after the Supreme Court convicted him in a road rage case.

Sources said that the file of release of Sidhu and other 51 prisoners, who are eligible for release under scheme of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, is pending with the chief minister’s office, who also holds the portfolio of jail department.

Sidhu’s name is listed on 19th place in prisoners who are set to be released under this scheme.

“It’s a total suspense. Even though we didn’t get any confirmation but Sidhu is sure of his release and even sent most of his items outside of Jail. We have duty notified that his conduct was good and he is eligible for early release. However, till late evening there was no communication from higher authorities,” said a jail official.

Sidhu’s close aide Narinder Lally said, “We are hopeful that Punjab Government will release Sidhu, who along with 51 others are eligible for early release. Workers are geared up to welcome him”. Anticipating release of Sidhu, All India Congress has already invited him to join former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

