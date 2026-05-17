SUV veers off road as driver dozes off on Nuh highway; toddler dead, 5 hurt

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died, and five family members were injured when their Scorpio somersaulted on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh on Saturday after the driver dozed off, police said. According to police, the incident occurred in the Nuh district area while a family was returning home to Delhi from Mumbai. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the incident occurred in the Nuh district area while a family was returning home to Delhi from Mumbai.

“Six family members were in the car. As the car crossed the Ujina cut and reached the Jaisinghpur Chowki area around 7 am on Saturday, the driver suddenly dozed off. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and the speeding car overturned several times before falling off the highway,” police said.

The accident was so severe that the car was heavily damaged, and all the occupants were injured, they said. Police said the toddler died on the spot.

“Nishant Gupta, his wife Sakshi Agarwal, residents of Janakpuri, Delhi, Yuvan, his father Prashant Gupta and his wife Avneeti were injured in the accident,” police said.

“We have seized the crashed car and are investigating. The deceased’s body was handed over to kin after the postmortem,” said a senior police officer.

25-yr-old youth dead, two hurt as car rams into loading auto in Nuh

A Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber was killed and his two friends, including a female, were injured on Saturday after their car rammed into a loading auto on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh, police said.

The accident occurred near Agon village on the expressway around 5.30 am, when Ankit Gaikwad, 25, along with his friends Navdeep and Bhumika, was travelling towards Delhi in their Tata Nexon car.

Navdeep was driving the car, and Gaikwad was sitting next to him in the front seat. The accident happened when the car was overtaking the loading auto and rammed into it, the police said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Gaikwad dead. All were residents of Bhopal. Police said that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.