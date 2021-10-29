Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suvidha camps in Ludhiana: 5,530 apply for Punjab govt’s welfare schemes

The first day of the suvidha camps being organised by the district administration in every sub-division of the district received a good response on Thursday as 5,530 people applied to avail of benefits under several welfare schemes of the Punjab Government
A suvidha camp underway in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The first day of the suvidha camps being organised by the district administration in every sub-division of the district received a good response on Thursday as 5,530 people applied to avail of benefits under several welfare schemes of the Punjab Government.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said these camps which will continue on Friday also and are being held to help people avail benefits of 19 schemes at their doorsteps.

He added that 1,743 applications were received from Payal, 1,316 from Samrala, 879 from Jagraon, 759 from Ludhiana West, 460 applications from Raikot, 340 from Ludhiana East and 86 from Khanna. He said that only the active participation of residents can make this initiative a mega success and termed the camps a game-changer.

The DC added that the camps will ensure every beneficiary avails the services of the schemes at the grassroots level including five-marla plots for landless citizens, pension scheme (old age, widow, dependent etc) and MGNREGA job cards. Sharma said it is an opportunity for the people to benefit from several schemes under one roof without needing to visit different offices. He added that these camps will be a boon for the underprivileged sections.

