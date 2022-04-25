Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu.
Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The Bar Council is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1-lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh.
During the proceedings, Partap Singh, BPCH member representative to Bar Council of India (BCI), himself stood for a vote of confidence, which was supported by a majority of members. A section of members on Sunday had called for a no-confidence motion against him. Meanwhile, the BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500. Amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic's outbreak.
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
Covid: Karnataka makes face masks compulsory; spitting in public to attract fine
With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several states, and state governments reintroducing curbs, including wearing of masks, the Karnataka government, too, on Monday, made face masks compulsory in public areas, while also making spitting in such places a punishable offence.
Prayagraj murders:TMC alleges ‘massive cover-up’, says 2 victims raped before being killed
PRAYAGRAJ The Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged a “massive cover-up” in the recent murder of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of UP's Prayagraj and said that the women members of the family were raped before being killed. A day after, a five-member fact-finding team of the TMC visited the village and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. In a series of tweets on Monday, national spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged a cover-up over the incident.
