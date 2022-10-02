Swachh Survekshan-2022: Ferozepur adjudged cleanest city in Punjab

Border town Ferozepur is the cleanest city in Punjab while Abohar stands second, as per the Swachh Survekshan-2022, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Both competed in the category of cities having a population of 1 to 10 lakh.

In the nationwide rankings as well, Ferozepur improved its position, going from 76th place last year to 64th this year by securing 4,645 marks out of 6,000.

Last year, Patiala was at the 58th position in the country and was adjudged the cleanest in Punjab. However, this year, the Royal City slipped to the 117th position.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) Amrit Singh said the credit for this achievement goes to the municipal committee and residents.

It was Abohar, however, that put up a spectacular show – from being the country’s third dirtiest city in 2020 to now becoming the second cleanest in the state with a national ranking of 78. Last year, the town had bagged the 105th place.

In category of cities having a population of 1 to 10 lakh, SAS Nagar stood third in Punjab and was ranked 113th in the national ranking compared to 81st in the previous survey.

Overall Punjab was ranked fifth in the category of states having more than 100 urban local bodies. Last year, it stood seventh in this category in which 13 states competed.

Bathinda also slipped to 132nd rank compared to 84th in 2021.

Out of 382 cities falling in this category, Jalandhar was ranked 154th, Barnala 172, Hoshiarpur at 191, Pathankot at 195, Muktsar at 196, Malerkotla at 198, Khanna at 245 and Moga at 309. Moga had secured the 100th rank last year.

Ludhiana slipped to 40th among big cities

In the category of cities having population above 10 lakh, Amritsar secured the 32nd rank compared to its previous position of 34th whereas Ludhiana has slipped to the 40th place against to 39th last year.

Mandi Gobindgarh cleanest in North zone

In the category of cities with population between 50,000 to 1 lakh, Mandi Gobindgarh secured the top position in North region whereas Fazilka was adjudged third and Rajpura fourth followed by Zirakpur on the sixth position, Samana on seventh and Kharar on 10th. Last year, Rajpura topped the category.

Similarly, in the category of cities with population between 25,000 and 50,000, Nawanshahr was on top in the north region followed by Nangal on 2nd, Kurali on 3rd, Zira on 6th, Patran on 7th, Raikot on 8th and Jalalabad on 9th. Moonak and Anandpur Sahib were adjudged on 1st and 2nd position in the category of towns having population between 15,000 and 25,000 in the north zone.

