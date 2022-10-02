Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022: Gurugram among top 20 cities in India in cleanliness

: Gurugram has bagged the 19th position in cleanliness in the Swachh Survekshan Awards (SSA) 2022 announced on Saturday as four other cities of Haryana managed to figure in the list of top 100 cleanest cities in the country, according to the ministry of housing and urban affairs’ website.

As per the rankings, Gurugram has bagged 19th rank among the 382 cities surveyed across the country for cleanliness in the category of 1 to 10 lakh population

Four other Haryana cities in the top 100 list include Rohtak at 38th rank followed by Karnal at 85, Panchkula at 86 and Ambala at 91.

With a score of 5544.93, Gurugram’s ranking has improved from 24th rank it bagged last year to 19th position this year. It has also emerged as the cleanest city in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the best performance of Gurugram so far as the city has improved the ranking from 87 in SSA 2020 and 83 in SSA 2019.

Rohtak too improved its ranking from 49 last year to 38 this time. While chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency of Karnal, which has also been developed as the smart city of Haryana, improved only one position and reached 85th position from 86th it got in 2021. Karnal had bagged the 17th position in 2020 and the Karnal municipal corporation had launched a special drive to improve its ranking further.

However, Panchkula too has improved its ranking to 86 from 99 it got in SSA 2021. It had secured 81st rank in 2020. However, Ambala as slipped to 91st position from 90th it had got in SSA 2021.

Faridabad, with a score of 3492.94, got the 36th position among a total of 45 cities in the category of population above 10 lakh. Last year, Faridabad’s ranking was 41.

While the industrial city of Manesar has performed worst among the cities in Haryana in the category of 1 to 10 lakh by securing 328 rank and Sirsa is at the second last position in the state at national ranking of 254.

Haryana slips to 5th position

Haryana has slipped to the fifth position from the second rank it had bagged in SSA 2021 in the category of states below 100 urban local bodies by scoring 1,950 points. Himachal Pradesh has remained at the 4th position in this category with a score of 2,200.

However, Haryana’s Bawani Khera and Daruhdera bagged the award of fast moving city in the northzone population category of 15,000 to 25,000 and 25,000 to 50,000, respectively.

