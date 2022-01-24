Swachh Survey 2022: Chandigarh MC holding capacity-building workshops for sanitation workers

With an eye on improving the city’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the municipal corporation has for the first time formulated a comprehensive capacity building plan.

The plan, conceived on quarterly basis by the MC’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) cell, is being carried on out with technical support from various agencies including Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), City Level Federation (CLF) and Tech Mahindra Foundation.

The city slipped sharply in the Swach Survekshan 2021 and was ranked 66th in the country. The city’s poor performance also became a major issue in the just concluded MC elections.

For Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U) MC is extending training through workshops, technical sessions, demonstrations and virtual sessions to all its sanitation staff and workers in order to build the capacity of human resource engaged in sanitation work.

Along with the capacity building of sanitation staff and workers, other stakeholders including Area Level Federations (ALF) which are women and community-based organisations and skill training providers under DAY-NULM were included in the capacity building, so that they can further link and create awareness in the communities.

“Capacity building and training is a key component under SBM (U) and I will put emphasis on transforming the entire training canvas into state-of-the-art environment at ULB level, by pooling institutional and financial resources from public institutions and corporates,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

“Along with the capacity building training programme, all sanitation workers including formal and informal were linked with various social security and livelihood schemes in various camps organised simultaneously with the training workshops and sessions. PPE kits were also distributed to all the sanitation workers,” said Mitra.

Along with the capacity building training programme, all the sanitation workers including formal and informal were linked with various social security schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Health Card*and livelihood schemes viz enrollement in Self Help Groups (SHGs), Skill Training under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM)* in various camps organized simultaneously with the training workshops and sessions.

