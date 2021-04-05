Swachh survey: Participation goes up to 19.5% in Chandigarh

Even as only 19.5% Chandigarh residents participated in the latest Swachh Survekshan 2021 (SS2021), it is a marked improvement from the meagre 3.29% participation last year. Of the 10.26 lakh residents (2011 census), 2.01 lakh gave their feedback. While 4,814 residents used the “Vote for your city” app, another 1.91 lakh used the SS2021 portal.

Under SS2021, there are three broad categories on which an MC’s performance is evaluated- service level progress (2,400 marks, 40% weightage), certification (1,800 marks, 30% weightage) and citizen’s voice (1,800 marks, 30% weightage).

Citizen’s feedback is one of the five components under citizen’s voice and accounts for 600 marks. It was open for residents from January 1 to March 31, 2021.

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the last four years, has 48.89% citizen feedback. Mysore has 42.20%, Chandrapur 47.76%, Khargone 41.34% and Jamshedpur 45.14%.

In the tricity, 9.63% Mohali residents gave their feedback on the MC’s performance in maintaining cleanliness.

Grey areas in survey methodology

At 126%, Panchkula has recorded more citizen’s feedback than even its population. But, it is not the only one.

“This year, findings indicate certain grey areas in the survey methodology. As per analysis of the data shared by the SS2021 portal, a city in Uttar Pradesh, Patiyali, has recorded 949% citizen response. Against a population of 14,000 only, the number of residents that are said to have participated in the survey, stands at 1.3 lakh. There has been a similar situation is in more than dozen cities,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO).

Swachh Survekshan 2021(SS2021), the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India, is being conducted by ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), covering cities across India. A total of 4,374 cities are participating this year. An important component of Swachh Survekshan is getting citizens’ feedback on the progress made by cities in achieving sanitation and cleanliness. Last year, SS2020 was a one-month survey, that was conducted in January. This year, due to pandemic, there has been a roll-over of two months with assessment considered up to February.