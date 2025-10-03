Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Swadeshi’ has played a major role in our prosperity: Haryana CM

    Speaking on the occasion, he said that just as the swadeshi movement strengthened our struggle for independence, the made-in-India push will also empower India’s journey towards prosperity.

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday urged people to buy Made-in-India products that carry the hard work of Indian youth and inaugurated the Diwali mela at Surajkund in Faridabad themed “Aatmanirbhar Bharat–Swadeshi Mela and We Unite Families”.

    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the i naugural day of the Diwali mela in Surajkund on Thursday. (Sourced: X)
    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the i naugural day of the Diwali mela in Surajkund on Thursday. (Sourced: X)

    Speaking on the occasion, he said that just as the swadeshi movement strengthened our struggle for independence, the made-in-India push will also empower India’s journey towards prosperity. “History tells us that when India was known as the golden sparrow, swadeshi played a major role in our prosperity,” he added.

    The chief minister said that the Diwali Mela, which will be organised till October 7, serves as a vibrant platform for festivities, local business, culture, and art. He noted that the mela also boosts the morale of artisans across the country. “When you purchase products from here, you not only encourage artisans but also contribute to making India self-reliant,” he said, adding that a nationwide “atmanirbhar Bharat sankalp abhiyan” is being organised to turn the

    swadeshi pledge into a people’s movement. This campaign will continue till December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/‘Swadeshi’ Has Played A Major Role In Our Prosperity: Haryana CM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes