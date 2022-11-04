Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: HP beat Punjab in semis, enter finals

Himachal Pradesh stormed into the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Thursday by defeating Punjab by 13 runs in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Led by Rishi Dhawan, who bagged three wickets, Himachal Pradesh continued their dream run in white-ball cricket. It may be recalled they are Vijay Hazare Trophy defending champions.

Himachal Pradesh rode on a stunning bowling spell from captain Rishi Dhawan and a 25-ball 51 from Sumeet Verma to clinch a 13-run win after posting 176 on the board. Himachal Pradesh were sent into bat by Punjab captain Mandeep Singh, who won the toss.

Himachal were reduced to 51/3 in the ninth over, as they had also lost Abhimanyu Rana for just two. However, Sumeet Verma and Akash Vasisht counter-attacked during their 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sumeet hit three sixes and three boundaries for his 25-ball 51, while Vasisht hit two sixes and four boundaries for his 25-ball 43. Himachal got a superb late impetus from Pankaj Jaswal, who smashed 27 from just 16 balls, while captain Rishi chipped in with a seven off four balls.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings. Punjab lost Abhishek and Prabhsimran Singh early for 1 and 8, respectively. Shubman hit a six and six boundaries, but Mayank Dagar got the big wicket in the 10th over. Ramandeep Singh and captain Mandeep got going in the end overs. Ramanpdeep hit 2 sixes and 3 boundaries for his 15-ball 29 while their skipper hit a six and three boundaries and stayed unbeaten but it was not enough. Its maiden final for HP as they face Mumbai in the final.

Brief Scores:

Himachal Pradesh: 176/7 in 20 overs (S Verma 51; A Vasisht 43; Abhishek Sharma 2/20, Sanvir Singh 2/17) Punjab: 163/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 45; Rishi Dhawan 3/25).

