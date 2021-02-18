Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Table tennis nationals: Manika, Sreeja through to semi-finals
chandigarh news

Table tennis nationals: Manika, Sreeja through to semi-finals

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:24 AM IST
Top seed Manika Batra playing during the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Top seed Manika Batra moved into the semi-finals of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday with an impressive 4-3 win over Archana Kamath.

Manika will take on Sreeja Akula, who beat Prapti Sen 4-3, in another tight match. Takeme Sarkar of the Railways beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe to book her berth in the semi-finals.

PSPB’s Reeth Rishy also made it to the semi-finals by defeating Kaushani Nath.

In the pre-quarterfinals, defending champion and second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Rishya 3-4.

Earlier in the day, three other seeds tumbled in the round of 32. Third seed Ayhika lost to Pooja Sahasrabudhe 4-2; 14th seed Madhurika Patkar went down to Poymantee Baisya 3-4; and former national champion Ankita Das was beaten by seventh seed Kaushani Nath.

Womens’ singlesresults

Quarter-finals: Manika Batra beat Archana Kamath 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4; Akula Sreeja beat Prapti Sen 7-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7; Takeme Sarkar beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe 11-8, 9-11, 1-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Reeth Rishya beat Kaushani Nath 11-2, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

