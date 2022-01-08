Tailed by 4 men at night, Ludhiana man carjacked

Four men thrashed a Raikot resident and made away with his vehicle on Thursday night.

The victim, Manpreet Singh of Raikot said he was going to Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk from the Raikot civil hospital in his Maruti Suzuki Alto car when he noticed that a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio was tailing him. When he turned towards his home from Johla Road, he was intercepted by the men in the SUV.

“The four occupants approached me, and tried to take my car keys. When, I resisted they hit me and threw me on the road. One of the accused persons drove off with my car. I was able to jot down the registration number of the SUV, and alerted the police,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector, Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint ) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police have contacted the Regional Transport Office to get details of the SUV’s owner.