Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tailed by 4 men at night, Ludhiana man carjacked
chandigarh news

Tailed by 4 men at night, Ludhiana man carjacked

The Ludhiana-based victim was in his Maruti Suzuki Alto car when he noticed that a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio was tailing him
When he turned towards his home from Johla Road in Ludhiana, he was intercepted by the men in the SUV. (Representative Image/HT File)
When he turned towards his home from Johla Road in Ludhiana, he was intercepted by the men in the SUV. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four men thrashed a Raikot resident and made away with his vehicle on Thursday night.

The victim, Manpreet Singh of Raikot said he was going to Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk from the Raikot civil hospital in his Maruti Suzuki Alto car when he noticed that a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio was tailing him. When he turned towards his home from Johla Road, he was intercepted by the men in the SUV.

“The four occupants approached me, and tried to take my car keys. When, I resisted they hit me and threw me on the road. One of the accused persons drove off with my car. I was able to jot down the registration number of the SUV, and alerted the police,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector, Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint ) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police have contacted the Regional Transport Office to get details of the SUV’s owner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out