With the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation cracking down on dairy units at Haibowal dairy complex for dumping cow dung and waste in Buddha Nullah with some even losing power connections, dairy owners at Tajpur dairy complex have accused the MC of not taking action regarding the “direct flow of waste into the water body”.

Dairy Union president Lovely Singh says the process to lift dung began two months ago but the contractor is now asking owners to dump the same outside their establishments. (HT PHOTO)

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They alleged that the contractor tasked with collecting cow dung from their dairies had been instructing them to dump it in the lanes outside their units. The dairy owners said the lanes were already choked with dung and wastewater, and adding more would worsen the situation, leaving no space for bringing in fodder or transporting milk out.

“There is no biogas plant here, and the effluent treatment plant is not equipped to handle wastewater mixed with cow dung. About two months ago, the municipal corporation began collecting the dung to convert it into pellets. However, the contractor is asking us to dump it outside our dairy units, which further clogs the already poor condition of the lanes,” said Dairy Union president Lovely Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the drains meant to carry waste to the effluent treatment plant (ETP) are too narrow, causing entire lanes to turn into open drains. “How are we supposed to bring in fodder and transport milk for deliveries if the road remains clogged?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the drains meant to carry waste to the effluent treatment plant (ETP) are too narrow, causing entire lanes to turn into open drains. “How are we supposed to bring in fodder and transport milk for deliveries if the road remains clogged?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that, apart from congestion, many roads in the dairy complex are poorly constructed, and dumping cow dung on them, especially during rains, turns the area into a foul-smelling swamp. The dung then flows into the drains and eventually reaches the Buddah Nullah. “The drains are too small and often overflow into the lanes, which slope towards the nullah,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that, apart from congestion, many roads in the dairy complex are poorly constructed, and dumping cow dung on them, especially during rains, turns the area into a foul-smelling swamp. The dung then flows into the drains and eventually reaches the Buddah Nullah. “The drains are too small and often overflow into the lanes, which slope towards the nullah,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that drains meant to take the waste from dairies to the ETP lack proper gradient, causing frequent overflows and direct discharge into the Buddah Nullah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that drains meant to take the waste from dairies to the ETP lack proper gradient, causing frequent overflows and direct discharge into the Buddah Nullah. {{/usCountry}}

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“The MC blames us, but they are actually responsible. Why would we want to pollute the nullah? If the drains had been properly constructed, the problem would not have arisen,” he said.

The Tajpur complex has around 160 dairy units with up to 18,000 cattle.

When contacted, MC superintending engineer (operations and maintenance cell) Ekjot Singh said, “It is not feasible to collect dung from inside every unit. Dairy owners have been asked to dump it outside their premises so it can be picked up and transported for disposal. We have also provided the option of using carts, allowing them to bring the dung out and place it outside their units.”

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