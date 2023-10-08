Take steps to check school dropout rate: Khattar to mgmt committees

Interacting with members of school management committees (SMCs), Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged them to deal with the issue of school dropout and ensure that every child goes to school.

During the interaction via audio-conferencing in New Delhi, the chief minister expressed concerns over the school dropout rate and said efforts should be made to address the issue and cut the dropout rate.

He said approximately 14,000 government schools are running in the state, with school management committees formed to supervise these schools. He said the government will soon introduce the management information system to ensure the student-teacher ratio. Under this system, the arrangement of teachers will be ensured based on the number of students in each school. If permanent appointments cannot be made, then temporary teachers will be recruited to ensure their presence, he said.

Khattar said the Haryana government is committed to implementing the New Education Policy in the state by 2025, although the deadline for it is 2030. He also asked the SMCs to inspect the health of the children and also provide them with playgrounds, good furniture, drinking water and toilets facility.

The chief minister said the government is considering giving SMCs the right to hire teachers for a period of two to six months. Besides, the government is also planning to make some modifications in this regard.

“The government is making continuous efforts to reduce the dropout rate,” he said.

The chief minister mentioned that there are approximately 47 to 48 lakh children in the state, aged 6 to 18 years, attending schools. Of these, about 20-22 lakh are receiving education in government and as many students in private schools. Additionally, there are 3 to 5 lakh children who may be studying in unrecognised schools, gurukuls, and madrasas.

He said the Haryana government has taken several steps to improve the level of education in the state and the government has spent approximately ₹3,500 crore on the infrastructure in the schools.

