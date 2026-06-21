In another twist to the video controversy, the Akal Takht on Saturday released a clip of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s January 15 appearance before acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, alleging contradictions in the CM’s stance over the “objectionable footage”, evoking a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that said the video clearly exposes the “misinformation campaign” being run by the Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue.

Akal Takht released a clip of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s January 15 appearance before acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, alleging contradictions in the CM’s stance over the “objectionable footage”, evoking a sharp reaction from the AAP that said the video clearly exposes the “misinformation campaign” being run by the Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue

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On Monday, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs had declared Mann “anti-Guru” and “anti Panth” over the alleged objectionable video. While Mann dismissed the clip as “propaganda” aimed at defaming him, the Opposition demanded his resignation.

In a statement issued here, the Akal Takht said during the January 15 hearing, Giani Gargaj questioned the chief minister about the controversial video in the presence of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula at the Akal Takht secretariat. In the released clip, Mann explicitly states, “This is completely fake,” attributing it to the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes.

Mann claimed he could disprove the video’s authenticity “with his own eyes, without any forensic analysis,” but agreed to a formal investigation under the acting jathedar’s supervision. When Giani Gargaj asked if a court order had already cleared him, Mann clarified that the court had not ordered a forensic probe.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip also shows Mann discrediting the individual behind the footage, stating “he uses drugs and has to be restrained with chains; he keeps posting such videos.” Mann eventually agreed to let the government arrange a probe if directed. According to the Akal Takht secretariat, the footage was released to “prove that Mann lied to the temporal seat and failed to cooperate with instructions.” Giani Gargaj had directed Mann to name two government forensic laboratories for testing, followed by a formal reminder letter on January 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip also shows Mann discrediting the individual behind the footage, stating “he uses drugs and has to be restrained with chains; he keeps posting such videos.” Mann eventually agreed to let the government arrange a probe if directed. According to the Akal Takht secretariat, the footage was released to “prove that Mann lied to the temporal seat and failed to cooperate with instructions.” Giani Gargaj had directed Mann to name two government forensic laboratories for testing, followed by a formal reminder letter on January 27. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was no response from his office,” a spokesperson for the acting jathedar said.

Clip shows CM was speaking truth: Pannu

Punjab AAP media In-charge Baltej Pannu said the new footage clearly shows that the chief minister Mann had categorically stated before Akal Takht that the person seen in the viral clip was not him and that the video was fake. He added that two separate forensic investigations examining more than 1,100 frames have also established that the individual in the video does not match Mann, vindicating the chief minister’s stance.

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“After the Jathedar presented the video, it has become evident that the CM was speaking the truth all along, while those attempting to mislead the public have been left without answers,” said Pannu.

He further said that while the truth has now come out in the open, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal must explain how he repeatedly claimed to know what transpired during the meeting and from where he obtained such inside information. “Sukhbir was claiming that Mann said during the meeting that the video was AI-generated. From where did get this information? He must explain,” said Pannu. AAP workers on Saturday also hit the streets across Punjab to “denounce the SAD for circulating a fake video of Mann to tarnish his image.”.

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Party ministers, MLAs, senior leaders, and workers held demonstrations at several places, accusing the SAD of misusing religion, spreading propaganda and hatching political conspiracies to mislead the people of Punjab.

SGPC backs Akal Takht directive, calls general house meet on June 27

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday backed the directive issued by Akal Takht against chief minister Bhagwant Mann over an allegedly objectionable video that it claimed has hurt Sikh religious sentiments. The apex gurdwara body also demanded Mann’s resignation and announced a series of steps to mobilise the Sikh community in support of the directive.

Addressing the media after an executive committee meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj provided Mann sufficient opportunity to present his version of events and even suggest forensic laboratories for an investigation into the matter. However, according to Dhami, the CM did not respond to communications sent by the Akal Takht secretariat.

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The SGPC president announced that a general house meeting of the SGPC will convene on June 27 where the future course of action will be discussed and finalised. He stated that large gatherings would be organised across all constituencies to encourage the Sikh sangat to follow the directives issued by the Akal Takht.

SGPC plans printing press in Yuba City

Speaking about his recent visit to the United States with an SGPC delegation, Dhami revealed plans to establish a printing press for publishing copies of Guru Granth Sahib and a Sikh propagation centre in Yuba City, California.

He said the project is being developed on approximately 14 acres of land donated to the SGPC in 2013 by prominent Sikh philanthropist Didar Singh Bains. Necessary procedures have already been initiated to secure the required approvals from local authorities.

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Giani Harpreet opposes release of ‘selective’ video clip

SAD (Punar Surjit) president and former acting jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has criticised the Akal Takht secretariat for releasing a selective video clip of the conversation that took place inside the Takht secretariat between jathedars and individuals who were summoned, stating that the move distorts facts and creates confusion within the community.

In a Facebook post, Giani Harpreet argued that releasing partial clips of confidential discussions undermines the dignity and seriousness of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

He emphasised that internal secretarial discussions should remain strictly private to protect institutional credibility and religious protocol (maryada). However, he maintained that if a video had to be made public, the complete, unedited footage should have been shared with the global Sikh community (Sangat) to provide full context and prevent misinformation.

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