Taking pictures, leaving footprints!

Internationally acclaimed British photographer Don McCullin once said, “Photography isn’t about just pushing that button. It’s about the experience of being there.”

And living up to this is Indian Revenue Service officer Surbhi, who works as a deputy commissioner with the income tax department but her passion lies in travel and photography.

Her photo exhibition, Traveller’s Footprints, backed by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) is on at the Sector 17 Underpass, Chandigarh. Her works are on sale and all proceeds will go to charity.

“I’ve always been interested in travelling. And then, while training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, we had to take up one extracurricular activity. I thought of trying my hand at photography,” Surbhi says.

Then, during a Gangotri trek to Gaumukh, she clicked some pictures on her phone and showed them to her mentor Ganesh Saili, who is a winner of the National Award for Best Travel Writing.

Saili appreciated her skills and from thereon, as they say, ‘success bred passion’.

On her journey so far, she says, “It’s been amazing. For me, the idea is not to click a thousand pictures on the go. I want to experience and enjoy the journey. Even if I get just one good picture during a trip, it’s a good thing. I don’t believe in just randomly clicking on and on. It has to complement the journey.”

On what makes a good shot, she says it’s very subjective. A good frame may differ from person to person. What makes her want to capture a certain frame is ‘how is it different from all the other shots people will click’, she explains.

On fond memories of a journey and a click, she says that would be Varanasi. “When you take a boat ride at the Ghats, witness the sunrise and capture it, the whole experience is divine. All the colours submerging at that moment and painting a picture for you is just surreal,” she adds.

Her advice to those wanting to make a career in photography is to not try to imitate a photograph or a style. “Enjoy it from your perspective. If it’s a good shot for you, believe in it even if it goes against all checkboxes,” she concludes.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Traveller’s Footprints photo exhibition

WHERE: Sector 17 Underpass, Chandigarh

TIMINGS: 11am to 6.30pm

