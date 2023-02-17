Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taking the wealth of love from Himachal Pradesh: Outgoing governor Arlekar

Published on Feb 17, 2023 05:24 AM IST

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has recently been appointed the governor of Bihar, while former minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla will take his place in the hill state

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with outgoing governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri and cabinet colleagues, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, and DGP Sanjay Kundu gave a warm send-off to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

“Taking the wealth of love from Himachal Pradesh,” outgoing governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Thursday at his farewell here.

Arlekar has recently been appointed the governor of Bihar, while former minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla will take his place in the hill state.

“I got a lot of cooperation and respect here, for which I will always be indebted to the people of Himachal,” Arlekar said.

Himachal Pradesh is not only the land of the gods but also of love, he said, adding that the experience he gained in the state would be useful in discharging his new responsibilities.

