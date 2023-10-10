Talks on Chandrayaan mission, Covaxin at Panjab University’s CHASCON 2023

Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) 2023, being organised by Panjab University from Thursday to Saturday, will see the participation of 1,000 scientists. Talks on various topics, including the recent Chandrayaan 3 mission and development of Indian vaccine Covaxin, will be held during this.

Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) 2023, being organised by Panjab University from Thursday to Saturday, will see the participation of 1,000 scientists. (HT File)

Coordinator Neena Capalash said that Annapurni Subramanium, the director of India Institute of Astrophysics in Bangalore, which was also involved in the launch of Chandrayaan 3, will be present for the meeting. Subramanium will talk about the significance of the Chandrayaan 3 and the Aditya L1 Project to the sun.

Dr Balram Bhargava, president of National Academy of Sciences, India, and professor of cardiology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will also be present. He was the director general of Indian Council of Medical Research during the peak of Covid and was also involved in the development of the Covaxin vaccine. He will deliver the keynote address here on India’s fight against Covid.

Former director of PGIMER, Dr Yogesh Chawla will present a talk on the menace of fatty liver disease. Current director of PGIMER Dr Vivek Lal will also be the guest of honour here.

