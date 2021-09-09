Talks with govt fail, Roadways staff to shut all bus stands in Punjab today

The meeting of contractual employees of state transport undertakings (STUs), including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and the Punbus, with the state government remained inconclusive on Wednesday.

Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees are seeking regularisation of their jobs for more than 10 years.

Following the meeting, the protesters decided to intensify their stir by shutting all the bus stands across the state for four hours on Thursday. They have also decided that not even the private buses will be allowed to operate.

Resham Singh Gill, state president of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC contract workers’ union, said chief principal secretary to CM, Suresh Kumar and other officials of transport department attended the meeting and held discussion over their main demand of regularisation of their jobs.

“The officials told that the government is bringing a policy for regularising jobs of those contractual employees who are working for 10 years without any disciplinary action. We want government to remove all conditions,” he said.

He added that the authorities rejected their demand of regularising outsourced employees.

Harkesh Kumar, state general of the union, said the government offered just 10% increases in their present salaries to which the union representatives objected.