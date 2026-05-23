Tampering of Class 10 answer sheets: Himachal board to award full credit for questions found tampered

It is better late than never — an idiom suits best to Himachal Pradesh school education board which finally has decided to award full credit (marks) —in accordance with the rules—for those specific questions that were found to have been tampered with in the answer sheets after the forensic investigation confirmed tampering with answer sheets of Class 10 exam held in 2025.

The forensic report submitted to the board in February this year had confirmed deliberate tampering of answer sheets. (HT Photo for representation)

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The case involving gross negligence and tampering within the examination system of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had come to light in the evaluation of Class 10 examination papers held in 2025 of students of Jeora School in Jhandutta subdivision of Bilaspur and the forensic report had confirmed deliberate tampering of answer sheets.

Board chairman Rajesh Sharma said that during the matriculation examinations held in March 2025, alleged tampering with students’ answer sheets occurred at an examination centre in Bilaspur district—an allegation that has now been fully substantiated by a forensic investigation.

The forensic report submitted to the board in February this year had confirmed deliberate tampering of answer sheets. The report had revealed that correct answers written by students were struck off and replaced with incorrect ones, leading to a sharp decline in marks.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, the board has decided to grant remedial marks to the affected students, in accordance with established regulations, in order to safeguard their academic future. All documents pertinent to the case, along with the investigation report, have been handed over to the education department for further strict action. Sharma said that the names of all suspicious officials have been forwarded to the education department for action, along with the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, the board has decided to grant remedial marks to the affected students, in accordance with established regulations, in order to safeguard their academic future. All documents pertinent to the case, along with the investigation report, have been handed over to the education department for further strict action. Sharma said that the names of all suspicious officials have been forwarded to the education department for action, along with the report. {{/usCountry}}

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Forensic lab report exposes truth

This entire incident centers around the examination centre at the Government Senior Secondary School, Jhandutta, in Bilaspur district. A total of 40 students appeared for the examination at this centre, including 11 students from the Government High School, Jeora. Following the examinations, nine students from the Arts stream lodged a written complaint with the Board, alleging that their answer sheets had been tampered with—specifically in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) section.

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Board chairman Rajesh Sharma explained that upon receiving the complaint, the students were summoned to the board headquarters in October 2025, where their answer sheets were shown to them in the presence of subject experts.

Subsequently, in an effort to uncover the truth, copies of the answer sheets were sent to the regional forensic science laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala, where the laboratory report conclusively confirmed that tampering had indeed taken place.

The envelope-swapping racket exposed

Speaking to HT, Sharma said that after the forensic report confirmed irregularities, the special committee constituted by the board peeled back the layers of this entire affair, leading to yet another shocking revelation.

“The investigation revealed that the serial numbers on the “tamper-proof” envelopes—used to secure the answer sheets—did not match the numbers recorded in the packing memos,” he said while adding, “This made it abundantly clear that the envelopes containing the answer sheets had been swapped, either at the examination centre or at a subsequent stage”.

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Sharma clarified that the students bear no fault whatsoever in this entire fiasco; therefore, safeguarding their academic interests remains the board’s foremost priority.

“Based on the committee’s recommendations, the board has decided that affected students will be awarded full credit (marks)—in accordance with the rules—for those specific questions that were found to have been tampered with, thereby ensuring that their results and future prospects remain uncompromised,” he said.

RTI helped students prove case

The case came to light after nine students of Jeora school accessed answer books through RTI and made a complaint to the HPBOSE last year.

The board sent the answer sheets for forensic examination. The findings indicate that marks in several cases dropped significantly — in some instances from average of 90 to 72 — adversely affecting students’ merit positions and chances of securing scholarships.

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Parents and affected students alleged that the forensic report was submitted to the board by the FSL in February 2026, but was not disclosed to them immediately. They alleged that after the examinations in 2025, answer sheets were first sent to a collection centre in Jhandutta and later forwarded to HPBOSE. Those were tampered with at the board’s evaluation centre.

Describing the incident as unprecedented and deeply concerning, parents demanded strict action against those responsible. They also urged that the proposed inquiry committee should include representatives of parents to ensure transparency and fairness.