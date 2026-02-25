Tandon advocates an inclusive mayoral tenure system in Chandigarh

Senior BJP leader and party’s national council member, Sanjay Tandon, on Tuesday emphasised the need for an inclusive and balanced mayoral tenure system in Chandigarh that ensures fair representation to all major social categories while enabling effective governance. At the same time, a one-year tenure for a SC mayor would still be effective, as the focus would remain on taking the development agenda forward. (HT Photo for representation)

Sharing his views on the mayoral tenure structure in a statement, Tandon said that the first two-year tenure should be allocated to a woman mayor, followed by one year for a Scheduled Caste (SC) representative and two-year for a General category mayor.

He pointed out that if the tenure is two and a half years, it would become difficult to accommodate all social groups adequately. “By adopting a five-year cycle with two years for women, one year for SC and two years for General category, the number of mayoral elections over time will also reduce from five to three. This will provide stability and ensure that all three categories are properly represented,” he said.

Tandon further said that a two-year tenure will give sufficient time to the woman mayor to understand complex civic issues and deliver meaningful results. At the same time, a one-year tenure for a SC mayor would still be effective, as the focus would remain on taking the development agenda forward. This, when followed by a 2-year tenure by a General category candidate, will result in an impactful implementation of the development works. “This balanced approach, in my view, will be the best for the city and its governance,” he stated.