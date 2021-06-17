Taniya becomes first Chandigarh woman to play Test cricket for India

Taniya Bhatia on Wednesday became the first woman cricketer from Chandigarh to play Test cricket for India.

After playing 15 ODIs and 50 T20s for India, Taniya made her Test debut against England in Bristol during the one-off tie.

She joins the league of other Chandigarh cricketers, including Kapil Dev, Ashok Malhotra, Chetan Sharma, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh and VRV Singh, who have played Test cricket for India.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-cum-batter played her first ODI/T20 match in 2018 against South Africa.